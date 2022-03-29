No matter what your age is, birthdays are always a special occasion. You must remember as a child that your parents would call all your friends; there would be a huge cake, plates full of chowmein, samosas, chips and other nibbles! Plus, with music playing and different games going on- birthdays were always like a festival. But as we grew up, birthdays became a small affair with a bit less excitement. But that doesn't mean that we don't like birthday surprises! At any age, any person loves receiving surprises, and if it is birthday-related, nothing can be more special than that. Recently, one such video of an elderly man being surprised with a birthday cake has won the internet.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @goodnews_movement and initially made by @tiffsue88, we can see an elderly man being surprised with a birthday cake. The man is sitting with his family in a restaurant. Then a waiter comes from behind and wishes a very happy birthday to him as he hands the man a slice of cake decorated with candles. The elderly man is taken aback by the surprise and sheds tears of joy. His family can also be heard singing a birthday song for him! Take a look at the video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has garnered 2.2 million views. The video also has 147K likes and almost thousands of comments! One person wrote, "My heart! What humility, purity, and gratitude over such sweet simplicity. Happy birthday Paw paw!" Another person wrote, "How sweet! Life is precious at every age! Many blessings young sir!"











Someone also said, "Well, the older we get, the more we appreciate the simple things in life. Having a piece of cake with family and just being alive! Respect!" Another user wrote, "I feel this. As an adult, your birthday passes like any other day. Little gestures mean so much!"





A user also said, "I feel like there's more to it than just what we see here. As though he appreciates his family seeing him this far and celebrating his 85 years of life; it's so much more than we can ever truly realise. His eyes reveal a lifetime that we can only imagine."











What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!