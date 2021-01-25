Viral Wrap Hack Gets A 'Nutella Makeover' By A Famous Baker; Watch Recipe Video

Viral wrap hack used to make dessert.

We thank the internet and the many creative minds that think out-of-the-box and share some incredible cooking hacks with the world. One hack that was recently one of the most trending ones, and a rather useful one, was that of making 4-layer wrap in just one simple step. Tortilla wraps are loved by almost everyone, but to eat it without messing up your hands and plate is quite a task. The filling often falls out from the sides while holding and taking a bite from the wrap. An Instagram video came up with a genius tip to make a layered wrap with closed edges, which doesn't let the food fall out.



The 4-layer wrap hack made waves all across the social media with several people finding it immensely useful. Taking this unique wrap-making technique a notch higher, a popular baker gave it a sweet twist. British baker Eloise Head came up with an interesting wrap dessert using the same 4-layer hack and posted the recipe video on her Instagram page FitWaffle Kitchen.



Eloise called this version 'Dessert Wrap Hack' that is made with Biscoff, Nutella, Oreo and toasted marshmallow fluff. Just like the process goes, she made a cut in the centre of the round tortilla wrap all the way to its edge. Then she placed the ingredients in 4 separate quarters. Starting with one edge, she folded it all up and in a matter of seconds, and a secure sweet wrap was made. The only thing left to do was to grill it in a toaster oven.



