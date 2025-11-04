When studying abroad, many students love to share a taste of their home countries with their flatmates and friends from other parts of the world. An Indian man (@amarprashanth_07_yt) decided to do this and filmed the reactions of his buddies, which promptly went viral on social media. The video shows a group of French students tasting what looks to be home-style Andhra chicken curry for the first time. The delicacy is undoubtedly spicy, as becomes apparent from their facial expressions.





Also Read: British Vlogger Tries Maharashtrian Pithla Bhakri. Her Honest Take Is Viral





The reel features multiple foreigners trying the South Indian dish. They eat in the traditional way, mixing the curry with rice using their hands. Even though they struggle with the fiery flavours, they seem to enjoy them too. One person loves it so much that he is seen licking his plate clean! Watch the complete viral video below:







Also Read: 'Not Indian Food' - Desis Warn Foreign Artist Against Street-Style 'Anda Burger'





In the comments, many people marvelled at the French group daring to taste a dish from a cuisine well-known for its spiciness. Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:





"It's good that finally they're able to finish. Hope they enjoyed it."





"Even we Indians from other parts are cautious while eating Andhra or Naga food...spicy yet you can't stop... Guntur chilli & Naga king chilli supremacy!"





"I love spicy food, but I am not Andhra-proof even if I am from a neighbouring state."





"Their tongues opened secret levels."





"The guy licking his fingers passed the vibe check."





"The guy licking his finger should get an Aadhaar card."





"Bro is traumatised but feels blessed at the same time."





"Even Indians from other states can't handle Andhra spice. How did you expect a French person to tolerate it?!"





Before this, a video of an Irishman at an Andhra restaurant abroad took the internet by storm. He starts by explaining that he told his Indian friend that he could "withstand the heat" of the food. Read the full viral story here.