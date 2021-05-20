As India continues to struggle the ongoing pandemic, it is the acts of kindness and humanity that has been the silver lining. Since the very first day of the Coronavirus outbreak, we have come across various such instances, imbibing positivity amidst the pandemic. Today, every person from different walks of life has come forward to help each other out of this adverse situation. From the frontline workers to a regular citizen - every person is doing their bit to help the needy. We recently came across one such news that melted our heart and make us smile. It was about a traffic police constable, who was well acclaimed by on the internet, after he offered his own food to two homeless children on the streets of Hyderabad.





The official Twitter handle of the Telangana State Police posted a short video clip, where we could see the police personnel taking out his lunchbox from a bag and dividing the food among the two kids on two disposable plates. And kids peacefully ate the rice and sabzi served to them. "Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty. @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the roadside, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children," the tweet read. Take a look at the heart-warming video:





The tweet went viral, garnering 166.6k views, 16k likes, 4.1k retweets and almost 1k comments till date. Twitter users showered their love on this compassionate act by the cop and wrote, "Great job by Mr. Mahesh. God bless you." Another comment read, "Hats off to Helping Hands."





"Humanity still alive somewhere..." read a third tweet.





Impressed, right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.