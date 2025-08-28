Balancing food and work can be quite tricky. Picture this: you are trying to type an email with one hand while holding a sandwich in the other. Or, you are typing a WhatsApp message and your greasy fingers leave dirty imprints on the phone screen. But the worst of it all is when, suddenly, sauce drips onto your laptop, creating a mess or damaging your device. However, there's a solution. It's called snack chopsticks. These clever, wearable tools let you enjoy some types of food without ever touching them directly. Just pick, take a bite and continue working. How cool is that?





Also Read: This Bangladeshi Woman Set A World Record By Eating 37 Rice Grains Using Chopsticks





Recently, a video went viral on Instagram where a woman captured her husband using these snack chopsticks. The clip opens with the man sitting on a couch and working on his laptop. A pack of chips lay open on one of the sofa handles. When his wife asks him about the tool, the husband explains, "I am not going to get my fingers dirty", before showing her the demo. He then goes on to pick up a chip from the packet with the snack chopsticks and puts it in his mouth. "I got you some too," he tells her partner with a smile. The text layout read, "What makes me laugh? My husband. Look at what he bought." Meanwhile, the caption read, "Snack chopsticks are brilliant. He said whoever invented these owes them his life."

Also Read: Your Guide To Use Chopsticks Like A Pro





Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:





"Green flag is the 'I got you some too!'" gushed a user.





"Okay, this is actually genius," admitted another.





Echoing a similar sentiment, one person wrote, "Wow, that is so nifty. I want one."





"I personally use chopsticks. It works wonderfully for snacking while working," shared an individual.





"This is the content I'm on the internet for," read an honest remark.





"I NEED those. Especially when eating Doritos or Cheetos. Did he get them on Amazon?" asked a foodie.

So far, the video has clocked over 1.5 million views.