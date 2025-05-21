What's the most stylish and impressive way of serving a drink you've ever come across? In the recent past, videos of roadside tea vendors (chaiwalas) or juice vendors performing elaborate sequences to make, mix and present their beverages have gone viral on social media. Now, another similar reel has taken Instagram by storm. It features a man dressed in Rajasthani attire performing to music while seated in front of a large vessel of badam milk. It was posted by Instagram user @midhu._.sunil.

When the video begins, he is holding a traditional steel jug-like vessel in one hand. With the other he flicks what seems to be sugar in the air above the vessel to add a theatrical touch to his performance. He is seated on a backless revolving stool, and so he is able to add a kind of rhythm to his gestures. He takes up a similar jug in his other hand and then begins to transfer the milk from one to the other. But he does so in an awe-inspiring manner - while revolving on his spot and while keeping both vessels quite far from each other. Sometimes, it feels almost impossible that the milk doesn't spill. But his practised movements ensure that the liquid flows properly from one vessel to the other, despite his speed. Watch the complete video below to know more:

A few shared unique descriptions for this display. One witty user called it "Badam SHAKE" (pun intended) while another described it as "poetry in motion." Read some of the other reactions below:





"His instinctive understanding of the physics of it all is astounding."





"Absolutely magical stuff this is!!"





"I feel so tense as he is doing the play beside boiling milk..."





"Great style and control bro."





"What a mashup of a song and an experience!"





"An artist at his artistic peak."





"Better than Dolly Chaiwala."





"When you love your work, it becomes Art!"





"So graceful and peaceful."





"I have seen them performing live. Performance was amazing, but when he offered me a glass of milk, I noticed burns on his hands. I asked, 'How are you serving with a smile while you are having burns doing this?' He smiled, and did not say even a single word - just a beautiful, peaceful smile. I think that was even more amazing."





The viral video has clocked 4.5 million views on Instagram so far.