It's an unsaid rule that we need to maintain a certain level of decorum while eating at luxury hotels. You are expected to dress appropriately and follow proper table manners. But an influencer decided to break the stereotype and dine at a high-end restaurant in his own style. Out of the blue, he felt hungry and wanted to have a meal at the Taj Hotel. But he was out of money. Nevertheless, he quickly donned a suit and went to the hotel to eat. What happened next surprised us all.





Siddhesh Lokare posted a video on his Instagram handle 'sidiously_' documenting his experience of dining at the Taj Hotel without money. The video shows him seated at a table, checking out the menu. He was shocked to see Ragda Puri priced at INR 800. The famous Mumbai street food is easily available for less than INR 100 in every nook and corner of the city. He moved on and ordered an "average pizza and mocktail."

Then it was time to pay the bill. He called for a cheque with utmost confidence and took out his stash of coins to pay the bill! Unfazed by shocked onlookers, the influencer stacked his "chillar" on the table and gave it to the confused server. "National Union Chillar Party," declared Lokare, which made the server smile and he took the coins and left saying, "I need to count it."





While we have all collected coins from our piggy banks to pay for candies during our childhood, seeing a grown-up doing the same for a meal at a 5-star hotel is quite unusual.





"The moral of the experiment is we are so busy wearing layers based on the decorum we are surrounded with that we forget to embrace the rawness of being local at heart. Own yourself for who you are, and not how the situation or people expect you to be," said Lokare in the video.





This crazy little experiment amused the influencer but baffled the internet. With over 120K likes, the viral video attracted hundreds of comments like:





"The moral of this experiment said it, how you're trying to let your surroundings affect your actions but in the end, it doesn't even matter!"





"How inconvenient it must be for the staff to leave everything else and count coins. I hope you apologised for it."





"The moral of this story is that to gain attention, you have to do this "experiment" in Taj because Shiv Sagar etc. is no good for engagement."





"Owning yourself doesn't mean spreading inconvenience to others,"





"As per Indian laws, it is not allowed to pay through coins, when the payment exceeds INR 1,000."





But there was a section of people who were in favour of the video:





''Transaction matters, friend, whether you do it with a dollar or with change.''





"Accept yourself as you are and stop copying others. Make your own path, your own trend for people to follow. Like someone just did it with his out-of-the-blue ideas. Great morale, Sid. Embrace yourself."





What do you think of this viral video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.