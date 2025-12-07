Kheer is one of the yummiest sweet treats loved by foodies all over the world. Just picture yourself enjoying a bowl of this creamy dessert on your verandah on a cozy winter afternoon, delicious, right? We're already drooling. The only catch is that preparing the dish can be time-consuming. Traditionally, the Indian rice pudding takes over 90 minutes to cook in a slow-simmering process. Here's some good news: a viral video shows that you can make it in just 15 minutes. Contrary to the common method, a content creator was seen using a pressure cooker to quickly prepare the kheer. While showing the recipe, she shared in Hindi, “This is my signature recipe, and it gets ready in just 15 minutes. Whenever I make this kheer, my husband always tells me to make it for a whole month.”

Ingredients Required To Make Kheer In A Pressure Cooker

3 litres of milk





3 handfuls of basmati recipe

2 green cardamom

Sugar to taste/1 cup

Dry fruits as per choice

Coconut nut

Almond

Cashew

Raisin

A few drops of kewra water

Check out the recipe below -

In a pressure cooker, add 3 handfuls of rice, 2 green cardamoms, and 3 liters of milk.

Add a little milk to it and put 3 to 4 whistles on medium flame.

After the rice is cooked well, mash it lightly and add the remaining milk.

Mix it well and cook it on a high flame until the milk and rice come to a boil.

Add sugar as per your taste, and add dry fruits as per your choice.

After adding the dry fruits, cook for another 5 minutes, then serve it hot or cold.

She captioned the video, mentioning, “Rice kheer in pressure cooker in 15 min.”

Watch the video here:

The video garnered much love from kheer lovers on social media.

A user said, “Itni simple aur cooker wali kheer kabhie nahi dekhi, but it's wowwwww and easy wali kheer hai, love it (I've never seen such a simple and easy kheer recipe made in a pressure cooker! It's so quick and easy, I love it)!”

Another added, “Yummy.”

Someone shared, “Me bhii ase hi bnati hu bhtt jaldi bnati h (I also make it like this, it gets ready quickly).”

Meanwhile, a user claimed, “It's better when cooked open and on slow simmer.”

Another mentioned, “Mujhe cooker saaf krni ki kyu tension ho rhi h (I'm getting tensed thinking about cleaning the cooker).”

What do you think of this quick kheer recipe? Do let us know in the comments section.