Tandoor oven has multiple uses in preparing traditional Indian dishes around the world. It consists of a large, vase-shaped oven made of clay, which is highly popular in Asian and some African cuisines. Tandoors are primarily used to bake flatbreads like roti and naan, but they are also utilised to impart a smoky or charred flavour to dishes featuring meat, fish, paneer and vegetables. The thick clay walls of the tandoor absorb and store heat from the lower section. Recently, a content creator on the Instagram page '@indianfoodvlogs21' shared a video demonstrating how tandoor mud is made from scratch. In the video, a wide cylindrical body made of clay with a tapering neck is placed inside an iron container.





Afterwards, the space between the two objects is filled with cotton sand, and broken bricks, which is then sealed with cement in the final layer. The video also shows the workers using their full strength to beat and hammer the filling to ensure it settles properly. Once the filling is compacted, they let it dry before finally selling it to customers. The caption beside the video read, “Art of making Tandoor Mud Oven from Scratch.”







The video has already gained 2.7 million views. Check out how social media users reacted to it:-





One user said, “I want one of these.”





Another user mentioned, “How interesting is this.”





Someone commented, “Hello. Where is this place? How much is the price?”





“The oven is beautiful,“ read another comment.





A person said, “Very Hard working. Good job.”





Meanwhile, one dissatisfied user said, “His method is very wrong, and it cools down fast. Even the clay type is not good.”





What do you think about the making of the Tandoor Mud Oven? Do not forget to share your reactions with us in the comments section below.





Oh, and for those of you who wish to enjoy delicious tandoori rotis at home but do not have a tandoor, worry not! We have got you covered. Click here to read how you can make tandoori rotis in a pressure cooker.