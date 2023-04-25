What are the dishes that come to your mind when you think of going out to a restaurant to have North Indian food? Most of us will say Punjabi-style dal makhani, butter chicken, shahi paneer along with savoury Indian breads like naan, roomali roti, laccha paratha, and tandoori roti. Amongst these breads, tandoori roti is much loved by most of us. It's crispy and soft at the same time and goes well with thick Indian curries. This Indian bread is cooked in a traditional Indian clay oven called tandoor and is mostly served hot in restaurants and dhabas. But if you are craving hot tandoori rotis at home, no need to order them, as you can simply make them in a pressure cooker. Yes, you heard us right, your pressure cooker can be used as a hot oven to make delicious tandoori rotis. Here are simple tips to make the dhaba-style tandoori roti in a pressure cooker.





Follow These Simple Tips To Make Dhaba Style Tandoori Roti In A Pressure Cooker:

1. Let's start with preparing the dough. You can use refined flour or wheat flour to make the dough. In the flour, add salt and yogurt and knead it nicely. Slowly pour water and keep kneading. Once done, cover the dough with a damp cloth and keep it aside for two hours. Adding yogurt will help in the fermentation of the dough.

Nice and fluffy fermented dough for tandoori roti. Photo Credit: istock

2. Take medium-sized pieces from the dough to form dough balls. These should not be too big because we want them to fit inside the cooker. Now flatten the dough ball with a rolling pin. Ensure not to make the dough sheet too thin.





3. Now apply some water on the sides of the dough sheet (roti) with the help of your hands. Don't add too much water as it will make the sheet extremely soggy. Applying water will help the dough sheet stick to the sides of the cooker.





4. This is a very important step, preheat the pressure cooker and ensure it's hot. Now stick the dough sheet inside the walls of the pressure cooker. Let it heat for 5 minutes.

Don't cover the cooker with a lid or plate. Let it stay open. Photo Credit: unsplash

5. Next step is to quickly flip the pressure cooker keeping the open side towards the stove flame. Cook the roti in the flame for 2-3 minutes and heat the walls of the cooker on the flame as well.





6. Once you see the golden and brown color appearing on the roti consider it cooked and take it out.





7. Apply ghee on the tandoori rotis and serve them hot. This way you can prepare around 2-3 tandoori rotis in a pressure cooker depending on its size.





Follow these tips for making dhaba-style tandoori roti in a pressure cooker and if you also want to make naan, click here.





Pair hot tandoori rotis with your choice of dal and curries. Enjoy!