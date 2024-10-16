Air fryers seem to have become a common kitchen appliance in several parts of the world. Many people are enjoying experimenting with different types of air fryer recipes. From simple snacks to decadent desserts, we come across videos showing a wide range of foods that can be made using this appliance. But some experiments have gone too far. Recently, a clip showed a woman attempting to make a cup of tea in an air fryer. Yes, you read that right!





In the reel by @itsmebadmomm, we see the woman place what seems to be an empty ceramic cup/mug in the basket of an air fryer. She adds a tea bag inside and tops it with cold tap water. She adds around 2 teaspoons of sugar to the cup. She shuts the air fryer with the cup inside and starts the timer for 6 minutes. After some time, she opens it to show how the tea leaves have begun to impart colour. She suggests adding some milk while "it is still brewing". She does so and then puts the cup back in to continue heating. Later, she brings the basket out to show us the prepared tea. She seems to be impressed with how it has turned out. Watch the complete video below:







Instagram users had a lot to say about this viral video. Some found it pointless, while others hoped that it was just for laughs. Many people were also concerned about the condition of the air fryer shown. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Please clean that air fryer."





"Lovely cuppa for someone you really don't like."





"What an incredible waste of time and energy!"





"She just likes a laugh."





"This looks like more effort than the kettle. I've used a pan when the kettle is broken."





"You forgot to mention old burned chips for the added flavour."





"Dare you to drink it. Instead of posting it for the likes."





"I know this is satire but it still hurts my feelings."





