Cooking is a hobby close to every home chef's heart. The entire process is enjoyable, every step of the way - right from chopping vegetables to eating the home-cooked meal. Home cooks often experiment with the usual recipes to create something new and interesting. Recently, a home chef created a unique Butter Chicken-flavoured Mac and Cheese. People were actually curious to try this comforting dish that brought together the best of both worlds. But now, a home chef's whole chicken has got mixed reactions from foodies. Wondering what the viral video was all about? Take a look and see for yourself:

The video clip was shared on Instagram Reels by home chef RD Eats. It has received over 2.1 million views and 73.8k likes in a short span of time. "Stuffed Hennessy Jerk Cornish Hens with Cheesy Jerk Pasta," was what the home chef named the unique dish. She basically grilled two whole chickens and created a cavity in the middle to add the pasta in between. Sharing her boyfriend's reaction to the dish, she wrote in the video, "He gave it a 10/10. Almost licked the plate clean!"





Twitter users remained divided about the whole chicken stuffed with pasta. "This is a cursed image," wrote one user while another said, "I'm doubting humanity again!" A few others, however, wanted to know more details about how to make this dish and where they could try it. "How much for a plate tho," wrote one user while another said, "I'm not mad at it." Yet another Twitter user quipped, "I'll happily eat that."

Take a look at the reactions to the whole chicken stuffed with pasta:

This is not the only bizarre pasta video that has left internet users amused. Recently, we have seen this bizarre trend of cooking pasta without boiling it. The idea is to directly add pasta to sauce or cream and let it cook there itself, thus saving the hassle of boiling it separately.

