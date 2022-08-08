Cooking involves many different processes and techniques in it. Chopping, slicing, sautéing, mixing and boiling are some of the commonly used methods of cooking. Boiling especially is one of the most basic and simple steps in cooking. Whether we boil potatoes or rice, pasta or corn - there are various ingredients that need to be cooked by boiling in hot water. In a bid to make the process of cooking pasta easier, bloggers have come up with a new trend - to give up the process of boiling entirely. Believe it or not, videos are showing pasta that is being cooked in milk or cream directly. Take a look:

The post was originally shared by Twitter user @whitest_injera, where it has gone viral and received over 35k likes. "The trend where people make pasta without boiling it and just throwing it into the oven with milk and cheese will be the end of us," he wrote in his post. In the comments, many people shared videos of pasta being cooked by adding it directly to milk or cream. Although this bizarre technique saved the time of boiling pasta, it was unclear if the pasta was cooked properly or not.





Plenty of home cooks and chefs weighed into this new trend of no-cook pasta. They shared their reactions in the comments section of the viral tweet. "I really don't know why this is a trend," wrote one user while another said, "These people not gonna make it through life it's not that hard to boil water!" Another user also said, "Literally like, pasta is the easiest thing to cook, and they can't even do that?" "That should be considered a crime," added another.





Would you try this bizarre new trend of not boiling pasta and cooking it straight away? Tell us what you think in the comments.