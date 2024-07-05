Watching certain dishes get cooked in the traditional way can often be a rewarding experience. Recently, an Instagram reel showing the village-style recipe for anchovy fish curry captivated many hearts. In the video, the person first cleans and cuts the fish to keep it ready for later. Next, shallots, ginger, garlic and fennel seeds are added to heated oil in a pan. These ingredients are sauteed and mixed with chopped tomatoes and spice powders. The mixture is cooked well and removed from the heat.

The mixture is ground by hand on a stone surface to make a paste. Later, this mixture is combined with other aromatic ingredients. Water is added to thin it slightly and soaked tamarind water is used for extra tanginess. The steps are many and the ingredient list is long. But the entire process seems to have fascinated many people. Check out the complete recipe in the caption and the viral video below:







Many users reacted positively to this viral recipe. While a few were concerned about the level of spice and quantity of oil, others simply remarked about its mouth-watering look. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:





"This food is exceptional because it is crafted with love and passion, inspired by genuine care for those it is prepared for. Just like a mother's cooking, it doesn't rely on expensive ingredients, but it still manages to taste heavenly. The secret ingredient here is love, and that's what makes it so special. This food is truly blessed with an otherworldly flavour."





"I just know this smells like heaven."





"The oil is oiling."





"Thanks, I will have 1kg rice with that."





"I know this will taste so good, the onions, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, and to top it off, the pepper was ground on the stone."





"This looks divine."





It is not just traditional recipes that catch the interest of social media users. Other tips and tricks also go viral. Before this, a video showing a woman's hack to chill water without electricity in her village took the internet by storm. Read the full story here.

