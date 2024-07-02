We have come across bizarre recipe videos featuring unusual deep-fried foods. But have you ever seen someone dunking an entire stack of bananas in hot oil? Recently, a reel showing the same took Instagram by storm and sparked many reactions in the comment section. In the now-viral video by @crispyfoodstation, we see two people begin the work to make a specific type of banana fritter. As mentioned, they first take an enormous stack of bananas with peels on, still joined at the stem, and place it in a vessel filled with hot oil.

The entire stack is not submerged. But while the lower bananas cook, one person pours hot oil from the vessel on top of the upper ones. Later, they separate the 'fried' bananas and remove the peels. They flatten the fruit after rolling it in plastic and coat it with a special batter. The thin banana pieces are then deep-fried until golden brown. In the end, the two people making the snack taste what they have prepared. The caption simply states, "Chek Chien Banana Recipe." Watch the full viral video here:







The reel has clocked almost 25 million views so far. In the comments, many people expressed their disapproval of the dish. Several questioned the double-frying method, while others remarked on the possible health risks it could pose. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"Well.... that's another way to ruin a perfectly good fruit."





"How to turn a healthy meal into a heart attack."





"What's the point of frying the banana with the skin if it was gonna get peeled off? And if frying like that was necessary why not pluck them out of the stem so that all the bananas get fried equally? I have so many questions."





"I think you should use more oil, it's not enough."





"They didn't seem to enjoy it."





"Can I get two strokes and one high blood pressure please?"





"Looks good, but that's a lot of work."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

