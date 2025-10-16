India, a land of diverse cultures and cuisines, is renowned for its vast array of mouth-watering breads that cater to every taste and preference. From the spicy, flaky layers of a well-made paratha to the buttery goodness of naan, Indian breads have become an integral part of the country's culinary identity. With over 30 types of bread to choose from, it is no wonder that every bread order at an Indian restaurant requires serious discussion. A video, shared by RJ Abhinav on Instagram, captures the all-too-relatable struggle every family goes through while ordering their choice of bread.





In the clip, RJ Abhinav and his family are seen ordering a variety of dishes, including dal makhni, kadhai paneer, butter chicken, hara bhara kebabs and tikka. However, things take a turn when the waiter asks for their bread order. Abhinav asks his parents for their preferences, sparking a discussion about whether to order butter/plain tandoori roti or garlic naan. The conversation quickly becomes confusing, with the family debating the number of pieces they would get with each order. This leads to another discussion about the portion size of the breads, with everyone having a different opinion.

Just as they think they have finalised their order, they are interrupted by their mother, who wants to make yet another change. The family continues to deliberate, and before they can confirm their order, the waiter cancels it. He announces that the kitchen has been closed for the night. The video ends with the family walking out of the restaurant looking disappointed, while viewers can not help but laugh at the familiar scenario.

One user wrote, "You can't go wrong! Choosing bread is a must."





Another added, "This is every family's struggle and the most difficult part."





"Accurate," remarked a viewer.





A foodie asked, "Is this a universal order for all families and that confusion for rotis?"





Do you find this video relatable? Let us know in the comments section.