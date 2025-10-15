In the never-ending quest for unique food pairings, some combinations leave us scratching our heads. From samosas with chocolate sauce to Maggi noodles with whipped cream, the possibilities seem endless. Now, in another strange culinary experiment, a woman paired an atta roti with strawberry and vanilla ice cream. Is this sweet and savoury mashup a game-changer or a flavour fail?





In the clip posted on Instagram, the woman is seen tearing a bite out of her roti and scooping up a generous helping of strawberry and vanilla ice cream with it.





"Have you ever tried roti and ice cream?" she asks her viewers, sparking curiosity about this unusual combination. She adds, "If you have never tried it, do it now. It's very delicious. What's the weirdest thing you've ever eaten?"

Watch the video here:







The video quickly garnered attention online, with several users sharing their thoughts in the comment section.





One user wrote, "Looks weird but delicious." Another added, "Justice for ice cream."





"Never try this at home or anywhere," warned a viewer. A foodie said, "Seems delicious!!!!! Gotttaaa tryyyyy."





A user sarcastically remarked, "Have you ever tried being normal? It's so much fun." An individual shared, "I don't know about the roti, but I tried it with dosa. Trust me, it tastes really good."





Back in May, a video showcasing another unconventional ice cream pairing went viral on social media. Called the “Glazed Potato Soft Serve”, the dish featured soft serve ice cream served with potato fries. This crazy combo is available at a restaurant named Chin Chin Ice Cream in London. The soft serve comes with a generous helping of fries and is even topped with potato peel sauce. Read the full story here.

What do you think of these weird food combinations? Let us know in the comments section below.