Let's admit it, a movie outing would be incomplete without a big carton of popcorn to enjoy it with. There is something so satisfying about the theatre-style popcorn that we just cannot resist them. Recently, a video of popcorn being served in a movie hall went viral for all the right reasons. Wondering what exactly was going on it? Well, it was not just the buttery popcorn but also the stylish and impressive way in which they were being served that caught internet user's attention. Take a look and see the viral video for yourself:

Also Read: Viral Video: Man's Amazing Grocery-Carrying Skills Impresses The Internet

The Twitter user @Bornakang shared this video of the talented theatre employee. It was originally posted by @oanderle on TikTok. In the clip, we could see the staff member serving up popcorn but in quite a unique style. He tossed the popcorn box in the air and spun it around to impress the customers. The name of the server was Jason Grosboll and the video was shot in Corpus Christi, in Texas, USA. The amazing serving skills indeed made for an impressive spectacle. Plus, the additional butter he added made the popcorn seem even more delicious. "I know that popcorn was good as he**," read the caption.

The video of the popcorn serving skills went viral and how. It received over 8.2 million views and 104k likes in a short span of time. The popcorn-serving staff member received and outpouring of praise in the comments section. "Popcorn like this be gone before the movie even starts," said one user while another wrote, "I am craving popcorn from the cinema right now!" "Whatever job you do, do it the best you can always," commented another one. A few others agreed, "People who make their own fun at their job are doing it right."

Take a look at the best reactions:

Also Read: This 9-Year-Old From Faridabad Stuns Internet With Paratha-Making Skills

This is not the only skillful food prep we have seen in the past. In April, a Mexican lady went viral for her amazing chopping skills. She was able to chop vegetables by just holding them in her hand without even using a chopping board. Click here to read more about this story.