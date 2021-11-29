Today, we find various interesting content on the internet. From speed eating challenges to miniature cooking skills - we get to see it all on the internet. Another such entertaining content is kids cooking talent. Every now and then, we find videos of cute kids cooking cakes, momos, noodles, pancakes etc like pros. One such video we recently came across is of a 9-year-old boy from Faridabad. A video uploaded on YouTube channel 'Foody Vishal' features this kid selling parathas on the streets. What impressed us all is his skill - the way he was flipping the parathas on hot tawa made him look like a skilled chef. Take a look at the video:





Much agreeable, right? This video went viral garnering more than 16.5 lakh views, 68k likes and thousands of comments on YouTube.





"Kitne cuteee bacha hai (such a cute boy)," wrote one. Another comment read, "Ye to mere se bhi accha banata h yar (he makes it better than me)."

That's not all. Recently, another such video went viral where a13-year-old boy from Faridabad impressed the internet with his cooking skills. This video was also uploaded on the YouTube channel 'Foody Vishal'. In the video, we could see a cute boy making spicy chilli potato. He first fries the crispy potatoes and then tosses it in a pan, in spicy gravy. Take a look at the video:





The video garnered almost 60 lakh views, 332k likes and thousands of comments, where people applauded the kid's cooking skills.





What are your thoughts on these videos? Let us know in the comments below.