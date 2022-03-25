In the past few years, the genre of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) and satisfying videos has taken over the internet by storm. There are so many YouTubers and bloggers who make this kind of content. It could be anything from mukbang, slime making, nature sounds, and even people cutting soap in small pieces. These videos can easily keep us entertained for hours and make us feel calm at the same time. Recently, one such satisfying video has been doing the rounds on the internet. This time, in the video, we can see a man pouring soup in a bowl and making yin yang from it! This satisfying video has caught the attention of many people, and the internet seems to be in all praises of this man's skills!





In a video uploaded by Instagram page @secretfacts, we can see a table is set with a bowl in the middle. Then a man comes with two jars filled with soup. One soup is green in colour, and the other is white. Then he slowly starts pouring the soup into the bowl and makes the shape of yin yang. After pouring, he stops for a second and makes two circles in the soup to complete his creation. Check out the full video here:





Ever since this video was posted, it has been viewed 2.1 million times, has 265K views and hundreds of comments! One person wrote, "Genuinely surprised at how well that was poured." Another person said, "It's like seeing the Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean meet." Someone also said, "The fact that you can do that with both hands it's even more impressive."





While many people were impressed with the skills, some also found the soup to be unappetising. A user wrote, "Well presented but doesn't look appetising." Another user wrote, "That soup honestly looks so gross but pretty at the same time lol."











What do you think about the soup? Let us know in the comments below!