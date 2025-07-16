Right when you thought you had seen every uncommon food combo on the internet, along comes the 'steak cake'. A viral Instagram video features YouTuber Sarah Marie whipping up this unconventional dish for her friend Jules' birthday, and yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. “Let's make steak cake for Jules' birthday. I'm gonna use the mashed potatoes like icing,” Sarah announces, before layering hot steak between thick slabs of mashed potatoes and topping it all off with slices of pepper jack cheese and more creamy mash as 'frosting'.





“These are loaded mashed potatoes with cheese,” she adds “It's okay if the mashed potatoes overflow because we're gonna ice the whole thing in mashed potatoes. What a genius idea. I know. I'm just so smart.”





Also Read: Watch: Chef Makes Unique Burrito Cake - Video Goes Viral

She then places another layer of hot steak, followed by the other two ingredients. While prepping her cake layers, she narrates the inspiration behind her fusion cake, “This is expensive. It's a birthday dinner. Last night we went out to eat for Jules' birthday, and I like to make homemade meals, so this is what we're making.” After placing the last layer of steak on top, she happily calls it a “pretty tall cake”, mentioning, “I'm pretty proud of this.”





Sarah tried to pipe the mashed potatoes as frosting, and despite being halfway in the preparation, the sweet delight looked like a “fancy square cake”. She continues, “It looks like a real cake. Honestly, cruise ships should hire me. I would order this at a restaurant.”





Finally, when it was time for the toppings, she took a vegetable mix featuring chopped onions, bell peppers, rosemary, and all the good stuff. She instructs, “Pick up as much, and I want it to like stick up all pretty.” That's it, the steak cake is ready to serve.





As she presented the steak cake for Jules' birthday, he replied, “This is nuts.” Jules further asked, “Is it 1 steak?” and upon learning from Sarah that there are multiple steaks in there layered one after the other and iced with potatoes, he looked completely stunned.





Also Read: Viral Recipe: This Thums Up Cake Gives A Unique Twist To The Classic Chocolate Cake

Take a look at the video here.

The video received a series of positive reviews from food enthusiasts.





One user said, “I wanted to hate it so bad but man this is actually very cool. Shout out to the steak cake.”





Another mentioned, “I don't know man. I like it.”





Someone said, “We all had the same stages of response: “Hate it… wait a minute! That looks pretty good. Now I want one”,” followed by a series of appreciative emojis.





“Jokes aside this looks AMAZING. I'd definitely want this for my birthday,” a user wrote.





Also Read: "The Coolest Dessert": Viral Video Of Unique Cauliflower Cake From Russia Has Internet Abuzz





What do you think of this dish? Let us know in the comments below!