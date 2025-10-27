Food experiments can sometimes be fun, and sometimes a huge mistake only time travel can fix. In a bizarre culinary experiment, content creator Calvin Lee from Singapore decided to whip up a unique pasta dish - cooked not just with cheese, but with a generous helping of fizzy, sweet Coca-Cola. The video has gone viral on social media, and foodies cannot digest this treatment of their favourite pasta or Coca-Cola. To make this combination, Calvin adds Coca-Cola to pasta along with lots of cheese slices. He mixes it all together and lets it cook. The final dish does not look appetizing at all, with bland-looking pasta in a watery-white sauce made from a mix of cheese and Coca-Cola.
"I got a good feeling about this," says Calvin, ready to dig into the food experiment. Explaining the flavour, he adds, "Tasted exactly how you would expect it to taste - a sweet, slightly creamy pasta where the Coca-Cola flavour is nicely absorbed into the noodles."
Watch the viral video below:
Viewers were not in favour of this combination. Take a look at the reactions:
"Gonna cook this for my Italian friend this weekend," a user wrote, planning a food prank. Another commented, "That's the nastiest thing I have ever seen."
"Back to the toilet you go," a third added. One quipped, "At least it's Coke Zero."
Sharing a logic behind this combination, a user said, "This works because Coke is essentially citrus and spice flavoured with a lot of sugar and a bit of vanilla. If you break it down to the flavour profiles, it's just making a caramelized citrus sauce with fatty cream from the melted cheese. Sounds like a good pasta sauce to me (except the sugar)."
About Jigyasa KakwaniJigyasa finds her solace through writing, a medium she is exploring to make the world more informed and curious with every story published. She is always up for exploring new cuisines, but her heart comes back to the comforting ghar-ka-khana.