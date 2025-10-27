Food experiments can sometimes be fun, and sometimes a huge mistake only time travel can fix. In a bizarre culinary experiment, content creator Calvin Lee from Singapore decided to whip up a unique pasta dish - cooked not just with cheese, but with a generous helping of fizzy, sweet Coca-Cola. The video has gone viral on social media, and foodies cannot digest this treatment of their favourite pasta or Coca-Cola. To make this combination, Calvin adds Coca-Cola to pasta along with lots of cheese slices. He mixes it all together and lets it cook. The final dish does not look appetizing at all, with bland-looking pasta in a watery-white sauce made from a mix of cheese and Coca-Cola.





"I got a good feeling about this," says Calvin, ready to dig into the food experiment. Explaining the flavour, he adds, "Tasted exactly how you would expect it to taste - a sweet, slightly creamy pasta where the Coca-Cola flavour is nicely absorbed into the noodles."





Watch the viral video below:







Viewers were not in favour of this combination. Take a look at the reactions:





"Gonna cook this for my Italian friend this weekend," a user wrote, planning a food prank. Another commented, "That's the nastiest thing I have ever seen."





"Back to the toilet you go," a third added. One quipped, "At least it's Coke Zero."





Sharing a logic behind this combination, a user said, "This works because Coke is essentially citrus and spice flavoured with a lot of sugar and a bit of vanilla. If you break it down to the flavour profiles, it's just making a caramelized citrus sauce with fatty cream from the melted cheese. Sounds like a good pasta sauce to me (except the sugar)."

What do you think of this combination? Would you like to try it? Share your thoughts in the comments section.