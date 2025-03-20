Bengali Dal Bori (also called Badi) are a unique lentil-based delicacy. Made from ground urad dal or other types of dal, they are typically shaped into small dumplings and dried under the sun. In Bengali households, dal bori is used in many ways. It is considered something of a pantry staple, often handmade at home following a traditional recipe. Sometimes, dal badi is deep-fried and eaten as a snack. It can also be added to dal dishes, curries and vegetable preparations to enhance the texture. It is also used to make Bori Jhal, a unique dish flavoured with mustard paste and spices. Recently, a video showing the making of dal bori in bulk went viral on Instagram and clocked over 29 million views.





In the video, we see people who seem to be workers making dal bori from scratch at an outdoor location. As per the caption, the location is Naihati. They transfer large amounts of ground dal paste to a large container fixed with a mechanic mixer. The paste is thus churned with a little water to form a smooth batter. In small quantities, the batter is later filled into a special mould. It has holes/nozzles in its bottom layer and a pressing plate on top, allowing the generation of small bite-sized amounts of the batter. As the video proceeds, we see a woman using this device to fill large trays with raw dal bori pieces. She continues pressing down on the mould repetitively, in a motion that looks well-practised.

Many of these trays are kept out in the field to dry under the hot sun. Later, they are briefly placed over a fire as they harden and take shape properly. In the end, we see a large basket of dal bori being emptied. A few of them are held up to the camera to showcase their distinctive look. Watch the full viral video below:











Would you like to try making Bangali-style dal bori at home? Click here for the complete recipe.



