Many fast food chains have huge, expensive menus displayed behind the billing counter. They are often designed with attractive colours and are illuminated brightly. Have you ever wondered how they are changed? Many of us may assume that they are screens. Indeed, we may have also watched the slides change while we waited for our orders. However, a recent post on X has shown that not all outlets have such a digital set-up. In the video shared by X user Nikhil Gupta, we see a staff member at KFC change menus manually. They open the display 'screen' frame and swap out one menu poster for another. The light from the plain screen behind helps illuminate the text and illustrations on the menu.





The X user captioned the video, "My whole life has been a lie". The exact location of the outlet is unspecified. Watch the complete clip below:







The X post has received a lot of interest online. Many users were similarly surprised at the revelation. Some pointed out that in other places, digital screens are also used.





"To ye TV nhi tha?" ["So this was not a TV all along?"]

"Ye to aaj pata chala." ["This I came to know today."]

"Why they did this to us?"

"Mujhe toh bachpan me bhi pata tha." ["I knew it even as a child."]

"They also use digital screen."

"No they also use screens, many places the image changes."

