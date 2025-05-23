Videos of people cooking food inside their cars have often gone viral on social media. From simple snacks to elaborate delicacies, people have managed to prepare various types of treats in their stationary vehicles. They take the help of portable kitchen gadgets and small utensils for their culinary experiments. Recently, a clip of a man making espresso in his car took X by storm. But there were a few things that made this action different from the others. The man was able to be on the move as he prepared the drink, as his car was a self-driving one.

Also Read: Woman Cooks Fried Chicken In Her Car And The Internet Has Many Questions





X user @lucapasturini posted a video of himself inside his car as it takes him to his destination. He sits with folded hands as his vehicle follows the automated navigation system. He says, "Sometimes I forget that I have a Tesla that can drive itself." He adds, "On days like today when I am really in a rush... when I am really in a hurry to go to the beach like every other day, I miss stopping at my favourite coffee bar, because I'm late. I don't have time. So what am I going to do? I'm just going to let my espresso machine make some good Italian. And I do my espresso when I am driving."

Also Read: "That's So Dangerous": Internet Is Unimpressed With Man Cooking While Driving





As he says this, he operates a small espresso machine kept next to his seat. He presses a button, and a few moments later, the drink is dispensed into a small cup. He sips his beverage and relishes its taste. He relaxes as he reclines his seat slightly and increases the volume of the music. In the end, he says, "Thank you, Elon. Thank you, Tesla." The video caught the attention of Elon Musk, who reshared it on his page. Thus, it received even more attention online and got many people talking.

Here's how X users reacted to the viral video:







Talking about coffee on the go, a video showing a man brewing artisanal pour-over coffee onboard a flight had gone viral in the past. Click here to read the full story.