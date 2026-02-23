How many momos are too many momos? For most of us, it's never enough. The yummy, juicy dumplings served with red-hot sauce burst with flavour the moment you take a bite. Typically steamed and served with soup and a spicy dipping sauce, momos are a comfort food many can't resist. Now, a video featuring fish-shaped momos is going viral on Instagram.





The clip begins with a man expressing shock and confusion as he shows a plate full of what appears to be carp or koi fish. As he asks about the fish, a woman's voice in the background explains in Hindi that even her husband was stunned after seeing what she had prepared. He couldn't tell whether the fish were real or fake, she says, adding that they are actually very easy to make.





She then demonstrates how she crafted the fish-like appearance - designing the tails using the back of a knife, making small cuts for realism, using whole black peppercorns for eyes, and shaping the mouth with a toothpick. To give the "fish" a textured skin, she adds subtle strokes using a pen. Proud of the outcome, she remarks that the fish momo looks beautiful, tastes delicious, and that her husband is very excited to try it.

After steaming the dumplings, the final reveal shows the fish-shaped momos looking every bit as adorable as they are scrumptious.

Check out the full video below:

Foodies soon flooded the comment section with their strong reactions.





One user said, "I would not like to eat this... it looks so professional - so beautiful."





Another added, "This is so nice, it's beautiful. Must be yummy too."





"Wowwww... it's neatly done. How do you get such awesome ideas?" read another comment.





A person shared, "Woooh hooo, wow! Again you made a fantastic design."





An ardent follower of the woman's creative food-making process wrote, "Mampi, you don't just deserve to be a contestant on MasterChef, you deserve the MasterChef title itself. So proud of you, dear. I wish you win that title."





We are simply in love with the fish-shaped momos. Aren't you?