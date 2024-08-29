Do you enjoy drinking a glass of warm milk before bedtime? If so, this article will be of great interest to you. Drinking milk at night is not just comforting but is also known to enhance the quality of your sleep. While growing up, we are sure your parents must've encouraged you to drink a glass before sleeping. The presence of an amino acid called 'tryptophan' in milk is what makes it so great for promoting sleep. However, have you ever tried adding jaggery (gud) to your glass of milk? According to nutritionist Divya Handa, "Along with adding a hint of sweetness, jaggery can also enhance the nutritional value of milk. Combining them both can transform it into a super drink and work wonders for your overall health." Intrigued to know how? Read on!

Also Read: 5 Essential Bedtime Rituals You Must Follow To Boost Your Weight Loss Journey

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Milk With Jaggery Good For Health? Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Drinking Milk With Jaggery Before Sleep:

1. Promotes Digestive Health

If you've been suffering from digestive issues lately, then a glass of jaggery milk could help. What makes it so great? As per Ayurveda, jaggery has laxative properties and the ability to activate digestive enzymes, thus preventing problems like constipation and gas. So, while milk helps induce sleep, adding some jaggery will help keep your digestive system healthy.

2. Relieves Menstrual Pain

Warm beverages can be quite comforting during periods, and jaggery milk does exactly that. Milk is rich in calcium and helps provide relief from muscle spasms. On the other hand, jaggery is rich in iron and folate and helps maintain proper blood circulation. When combined, they can provide relief from painful menstrual cramps.

3. Good For Your Skin

Who doesn't want glowing skin? We guess no one! You'll be happy to know that the combination of milk and jaggery can give you the skin you've always desired. According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), jaggery is loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for skin health. Moreover, jaggery also helps cleanse the blood, giving you a natural and healthy glow.

4. Strengths Your Immunity

Yes, jaggery milk can help strengthen your immunity. Both milk and jaggery are rich in essential vitamins and nutrients required for a stronger immune system. Consuming this drink before bedtime can make your body more resistant to harmful infections. Say goodbye to the common cold and cough as jaggery milk's natural properties come to the rescue.

Also Read: 5 Bedtime Drinks To Get A Good Night's Sleep

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Provides Relief From Joint Pain

Did you know jaggery milk can also provide relief from joint pain? As we all know, milk is rich in calcium and is key for building stronger bones. When you add jaggery to it, it becomes even healthier. This is because jaggery contains nutrients like magnesium and phosphorus, both of which can provide relief from discomfort caused by joint pain.





Now that you know the incredible benefits of consuming milk with jaggery, incorporate it into your night routine and take a step closer towards a healthier you.