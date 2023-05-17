There's something so comforting about a chilled glass of sugarcane juice that it instantly takes us back to childhood. It reminds us of the street vendors selling freshly-pressed juice on a hot summer afternoon. Fondly referred to as 'ganne ka ras', this cooling drink refreshes us from within and loads us with several healthy nutrients. The best part is you can also go as creative as you want with the humble drink. While sugarcane juice itself tastes delicious, adding ingredients like lemon, mint etc to it elevates the goodness by leaps and bounds. Here, we bring you a recipe that includes the zing of ginger in the drink. Let's take a look.

Also Read: 5 Recipes With Sugarcane Juice You Must Try To Beat The Summer Blues

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Sugarcane A Popular Summer Drink?

Sugarcane is easily available during the summers, making it a popular ingredient to make coolers for the season. Besides it has several health benefits too. Read on.

Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Sugarcane:

1. Keeps you hydrated:

Sugarcane is loaded with electrolytes, making it a perfect drink to refuel you with energy. It also help you keep up water balance in the body, further preventing dehydration.

2. Good for gut:

Sugarcane juice contains potassium that helps keep up the pH balance in stomach. It facilitates the secretion of digestive juices and helps maintain a healthy gut.

3. Promote liver health:

The drink is also known to flush out toxins from the body. This further helps promote blood flow, strengthening your liver.

4. Prevents tooth decay:

The rich mineral and vitamin content in sugarcane juice makes it a great drink for oral health. It not only prevents tooth decay, but also prevents bad breath.

5. Moisturises skin:

Sugarcane contains antioxidants, phenolic acid, and flavonoids, which work as natural moisturiser and help you glow naturally.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Sugarcane Juice Fattening? Does The Drink Make You Gain Weight?

Due to its sweet flavour, people often confuse it as a fattening agent and avoid including in their weight loss diet. But did you know, as per the USDA data, one serving (around 100-gram) of sugarcane juice has just about 270 calories? This means, if taken in moderation, sugarcane juice can be a healthy and tasty addition to your weight loss diet.

How Ginger Elevates The Goodness Of Sugarcane Juice?

Ginger contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties that help prevent oxidative stress that leads to several seasonal diseases. Besides, Ayurveda terms it as a hot food that helps create a balance between vata, pitta and kapha, leading to a healthy metabolism and digestion. This further helps promote gut-healthy bacteria that nourishes us and strengthens the immunity.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Ginger Sugarcane Juice:

Take a glass of sugarcane juice, some ginger juice and mix. You can also add some lemon juice for a sweet and tangy flavour. Top with some ice and enjoy! Click here for recipe.

Bonus Recipe: How To Make Sugarcane Juice From Scratch:

If you do not know how to make sugarcane juice at home, then here're a three simple steps you need to follow:

Take a sugarcane and peel the outer skin.

Chop it into small pieces and blend.

Transfer it in a strainer and strain the juice and throw the dry fibre.

Try the drink at home and make summer a bit bearable!