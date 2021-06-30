It's the summer season, and everyone dreads to go out in the scorching sun. The sticky dust, hot winds and sweat from running around in the sun is unbearable. Even though most of us are working from home, there is no denying that the heat from outside also affects us when we are inside our homes. While we try our best to avoid the sun, have you ever thought about what would happen if the temperature would rise so much that you could actually cook a meal right from the heat? Sounds unbelievable, right?





(Also Read: Man Eats Chicken Wings While Restaurant Gets Robbed; Watch Epic Viral Video)





Recently an Instagram account called 'ghadirbenderofficial' posted a video of herself cooking an egg in the sun. In the video, you can see that the woman has kept a pan outside her window, then she oils it and breaks an egg into the pan to cook it in the heat! The video is captioned as "People living in Qatar would relate." Take a look:

Since the post was shared, it has been viewed 4.5 million times; over one lakh people have liked the video, and many have also shared their thoughts in the comment section.





One person commented, "Hahaha use renewable energy to cook your food!"





(Also Read: Pizza-Lovers, This Viral Video Of Pizza Made With Blocks Will Make You Drool)





While another user jokingly commented, "Funny how you say that, but real residents that have lived here for a long time knows that the best microwave is a car that has been left out in the sun during the summer month."





Since this video is almost unbelievable, many Instagram users asked ghadirbenderofficial if this is true. In the comments section, she admitted that the video was only posted as a joke, and the pan was heated before on the gas.