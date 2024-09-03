What comes to your mind when we say school days? The most popular reply will be " the sweet lunch break memories". That's right! There are so many cherishable stories that make our time spent in school feel special even now. It won't be an exaggeration to say that nothing can replace school days, school friends and of course, the delicious lunch boxes our mothers used to pack every day. Tiffin/lunch breaks have always been the best hours spent in schools. Do you remember sitting together with friends and opening all the lunch boxes together? Did you too eagerly wait to find what your best friend got for lunch? Were you one of those kids who enjoyed other's tiffins more than yours? Trust us, we all relate to these thoughts.





Hence, to refresh your memories, we curated a list of classic tiffin options that will surely transport you back to your school days instantly.





Here Are 7 Tiffin Box Staples That Defined Our School Days (And Still Make Us Smile):

1. Besan Cheela:

Made with besan, sooji, onion, tomato and some other vegetables and spices, this dish is easy to make and provides enough nutrition while tasting good. You can just add some ketchup or green chutney on the sides to enjoy the dish. Click here for the recipe.

2. Bread-Jam And Butter Toast

Let's agree, this has been the most popular tiffin on the days when mothers had a really busy morning. All you need to do is, toast the bread with, slather some jam or butter on both sides and pack in a container. Some people like adding black pepper or sugar inside bread-butter toast for added flavours. Much relatable, right?

3. Veg Sandwich

This classic dish is uncomplicated, easy to make, and tastes delicious. You just need to add cucumber, tomato, panner etc inside two slices of bread and toast or grill. The best part is, you can go as creative as you want with a veg sandwich recipe. Click here for recipe.

4. Roti/Paratha Roll

Roti-sabzi for school tiffin can be really boring. And let's agree, many a time we tossed the food in the garbage before coming back home. Hence, to make the dish interesting, mothers prepared rolls with roti/paratha and sabzi, topped with some tomato ketchup.

5. Instant Noodles

Another quick food for those busy days, instant noodles always came to the rescue. People eith just boiled it and mixed with masalas or went creative to add some sabzis and fried eggs to it. How did you like your instant noodles for school tiffin?

6. Chowmein

On those days when we wanted something extra special for lunch, chowmein was a popular choice for many. A desi-version of hakka noodles, here vegetables, egg, black pepper and salt were tossed along with a portion of boiled chowmein to make this delicious dish. Some people also had chicken added to it.

7. Indian-Style Macaroni

Another special tiffin option for all, macaroni made with desi masalas, tomatoes and onions always takes us back to childhood. The dish is quick and easy to make and adds a burst of flavours to your palate. Give it a try now!





Which of the above was your go-to tiffin during school days? If you have your special list of classic lunch box ideas, do share them with us in the comments below.