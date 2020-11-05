Viral: Virat Kohli's Birthday Cake Steals Away The Spotlight And RCB Is Responsible; Here's Why

Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday with Anushka Sharma and others in Dubai.

Virat Kohli's birthday is a special one this year. He turned 32 amidst the action-packed ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) series while awaiting the birth of his first child with wife Anushka Sharma. The couple was in Dubai and celebrated Virat Kohli's birthday along with Royal Challengers Bengal (RCB) team members, and as expected, the birthday party went from sweet to wild. Cake cutting pictures and video clips from Viral Kohli's birthday bash are breaking the internet and we are hooked like all other millions of the duo's fans.



We woke up today with our social feeds full of Virat Kohli's birthday snippets. Our heart filled with emotions seeing Virat Kohli cutting a huge square-shaped, layered chocolate cake and feeding a piece of it to Anushka Sharma who shared it back along with a love-filled hug and a kiss. And then, the pictures of the same cake being smeared on Virat's face by RCB players cracked us up.



RCB tweeted the 'before and after pics' of Virat Kohli - first while blowing off the candles and cutting the cake while other clapped, and the second one with the cake splattered all over him. "How It Started - How it ended," read the post. Another witty caption on the post left us in splits; "Captain Kohli's birthday celebration was as smashing as his batting!"





Virat Kohli's cake-smashed pictures made way to Twitter with many friends and fans wishing him by posting the same picture and being insanely creative with it.



Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, South African cricketer, and RCB member shared a group picture with Virat Kohli's cake-smashed face, and wrote -."Somehow, I got caught up in the middle of the chocolate cake face smash!





Another fan made a collage of the picture by adding another picture of him in royal clothing and writing 'King Of Cricket'.







A fan was clever enough to notice a bright red cherry right on the top of the head of Virat Kohli and shared the zoomed-in picture with the caption - "A cherry on his head though!





While laughing hysterically, we wish Virat Kohli a very happy birthday and wish him all the success, both on the profession and personal front.

















