A video featuring samosa in a familiar avatar has grabbed many eyeballs on social media for what the dish is being called. The reel shows a content creator combining samosas (cut into small pieces), chopped onions, cucumber, jalapeno peppers, yoghurt, lettuce leaves, imli chutney, green chutney, pomegranate seeds, and green onions into the same bowl. She then closes the lid of the container and shakes it well until all the ingredients are mixed properly. Then, she opens the lid, shows the bowl to the lens and says, “Just look at that.”

Following this, the content creator eats the dish while continuing the recording and can be heard saying, “Here is the samosa salad. This is so easy to make. Who doesn't love a good samosa? Sweet and spicy. I have to say, this is the salad I can eat every single day.” She captioned the video, “SAMOSA SALAD,” punctuated by a green salad emoji.

The video has garnered a staggering 1.8 million views, underscoring its widespread popularity. Let's take a look at how social media users have reacted to it.

One user said, “Girl, imma hold your hand and say this: we cannot white-ify our own food names. Call it a trendy samosa chaat but not a salad.”

Another added, “It's not a salad. It's called chaat.”

“The amount of dead brain cells you need to call this a salad is wild,” read a comment.

“That's just chaat with lettuce,” screamed another.

Another hilarious comment read, “When samosa goes into a rich house.”

A few social media users even mocked her accent and called it annoying as she mentioned imli (tamarind) chutney as “emly sauce".”

A user said, “Imli in Paris," while another added, “Feeling super sad for Emily,” pointing towards the titular character of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins in the drama Emily In Paris.

Some of the users even mocked her accent for talking about dahi and mentioned, “Would love some dai and emily sauce in my salad.”

A user stated, “Yogurt or dhae,” followed by a clapping emoji.

However, some users liked the recipe, and one even wrote, “Looks so good,” followed by a series of crying emojis.

What do you think about this viral samosa recipe? Let us know in the comments section.





