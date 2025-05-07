As different types of AI (artificial intelligence) tools become more widely available, this technology seems to be seeping into every area of our lives. Recently, the use of AI in a seemingly banal interaction went viral and received a lot of attention online. The context also made its usage rather hilarious. A Reddit user posted a partial screenshot of a text chat between himself and his mom. He captioned it, "I taught my mom to use ChatGPT and this happened." The text of the message indicates that the mother is scolding her son regarding something. But the last line suggests that her words are not completely her own, but have instead been generated in response to some sort of prompt (like on ChatGPT).

The text (from the mom) in Hindi reads, "Tumne phir se paani ki bottle bhar kar fridge mein nahi rakhi? Kitni baar kaha hai ki jab bhi paani piyo, uske baad bottle bhar kar wapas fridge mein rakho. Itni laparwahi theek nahi hai. Zimmedaari seekho. Want a softer or stricter version?" ("You didn't refill the water bottle again and put it back in the fridge? How many times have I told you: whenever you drink water from it, refill the bottle and put it back in the fridge. This kind of carelessness isn't okay. Learn how to be responsible. Want a softer or stricter version?")

The viral Reddit post has won many hearts online. Several people said that they found it "cute" or "adorable." Many wanted to know the exact prompt used to generate the scolding on ChatGPT. Others joked that the son should use the same tool to formulate his apology. Read some of the reactions below:





"Oh my god. This is so cute."





"So cute, wonder what the prompt aunty ji used for this msg."





"Desi moms discovering ChatGPT be like."





"This is adorable."





"Hilarious, made my day."





"As an AI engineer, this is the best use case of AI I've seen till now."





"Guess mom went with the stricter version."





"ChatGPT is a new parenting tool."





"She is a "Chat-Ma-tician" expert now."





