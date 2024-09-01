In a world where fashion and art constantly intersect, a new trend has emerged that combines the two in a truly unique way. Printed t-shirts have long been a staple of fashion, but a new DIY approach is taking the internet by storm -- using raw food like spaghetti to create eye-catching designs. A video, making rounds on Instagram lately, shows a woman creating a stunning spiral design on a white t-shirt using raw spaghetti. The process is simple: arrange the spaghetti in a spiral pattern, apply spray paint in various colours, and then remove the spaghetti to reveal the design. The reel, shared by @the.shaba.kitchen, has gone viral on Instagram.

"I didn't know you could do this with spaghetti," read the caption of the post.







Instagram users had a range of reactions to the idea, mainly disapproving. The video has clocked over 5 million views so far. Here are some of the comments below it:





One user wrote, "I had no expectations and still got disappointed."





Another joked, "A huge block of cheddar would really make this pop."





Someone commented, "Once she added the blue, I knew. But I stayed, so I deserve whatever I got."





"Woah! Life hack to make the worst shirt in the world," wrote another.





"A good trick is to use boiled spaghetti placed over your eyeballs and you won't ever have to see this again.," a user commented.





"You just wasted the spaghetti!" commented another.





One user wrote, "I literally knew this was dumb before it even started and here I am wasting 60 seconds of my life."





What do you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments.

