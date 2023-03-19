While some people may cringe at puns, one must admit they require a certain level of creativity. In India, we have the opportunity to practice wordplay in not just one language, but two or even more. This opens up many avenues of possibilities. Recently, an Instagram reel on food puns went viral. The puns require you to understand English as well as Hindi to grasp their logic. In the video, a series of youngsters appear one after another and deliver a single pun to the screen. In a small sqaure in the centre, a picture of the respective food item is also presented.

Also Read: 'Incredible Floating Dessert' Receives 20 Million Views - 'Bubble Bath,' Say Netizens





For instance, the first boy says, "Main kyu hasu, main toh roti hu." (Translation: "Why should I laugh, I cry." "Roti" can be interpreted as the Indian flatbread or the Hindi verb meaning "to cry"). The next boy says, "Main kyu jaagu, main toh soya hu." (Translation: "Why should I wake up? I am sleeping." Soya can mean "slept" or the food item made of soy) Another youngster in the video says, "Main kyu kharcha karu, main toh sev hu." As mentioned earlier, these jokes lose their charm if translated. But that is also what makes them unique. Watch the full reel below:

Also Read: Viral: Man Shares Video Of Fusion 'Matka Dosa' - Internet Divided

The video has received 10.8M views and 1.1M likes, so far. Comments began pouring in, with people sharing their jokes in a similar fashion. Many of them began making new puns using the "Main kyu __, main toh __ hu" format. The reel has received more than 7,500 comments so far. One user said, "Idk but the comment section understood the assignment." Another added, "I can't stop laughing because of the comment section." "Comments are more interesting," claimed another user. Here are some of the 'Hinglish' puns and jokes people mentioned in the comments:





"Main kyu trust karu, main to SHAKkAR ti hu."

"Mai kyu na shor machau, Mai toh BAJRA hun."

"Mai kyun dhundu, mai to khoya hun."

"Main kyu Shakar Banu, Main Too Gud hun."

"Muje kon khaas banayega, mai toh aam hu."

"Main kyo phone ka volume kam karu, main to papa hu."

"Main kyu brightness kam karu, main toh mummy hu!!"





Also Read: After Butter Chicken Fiasco, Gordon Ramsay Gets Trolled For Rogan Josh Post

What do you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below!