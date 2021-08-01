Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been entertaining us for years now. Time and again, they have treated us to some heart-warming images of their family, which now include their daughter, Vamika. Given how their respective jobs demand them to stay fit and look a certain way, the duo is undeniably on a strict diet. However, this does not mean that the self-confessed foodies don't know how to strike a balance between their cravings and health. We saw a glimpse of that on Saturday, when the couple, who is currently in London, shared a photo of themselves on Instagram.





The image shared on Virat's Instagram Stories features the couple spending some quality time with each other but not without their food. The forefront of the lovely photo was marked by a white bowl filled with some amazing chickpea salad.





Take a look. Looks yummy and healthy all at once, doesn't it?

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Instagram image

Previously, Anushka also shared some snippets of the yummy food she has been indulging in while in England. We cannot forget the yummy smoothie bowl that the actress posted about on Instagram. Made with lots of crunchy granola, fresh berries, flaxseeds, chopped banana and coconut shavings, the bowl seemed like the perfect way to start the day. Also, we love how Anushka added some decadent dark chocolate shavings to the dish. Take a look at it here.





The couple loves to eat together and their social media posts are proof of this. For instance, a month ago, Anushka shared a photo of herself having breakfast with Virat. In the image, Virat looks content with his cup of tea or coffee, while Anuska is nibbling on a piece of toast. In the caption, she wrote, “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious.”

Before that, in June, Anushka had posted another photo of her time in England, where she seemed to be enjoying an English breakfast that included scones and tea. She had captioned the Instagram Stories, “Tea and scones on a rainy English Summer Day.” Click here to read more about it.





Tell us what you think of Virat and Anushka's foodie posts in the comments.