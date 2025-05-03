Summer is at its full peak, and so is India's vibrant culinary energy. From sizzling grills to refreshing regional specialties, food festivals across the country are serving it all. As temperatures rise, so does the appetite for discovering bold flavors, creative pairings, and unforgettable dining experiences. Whether you're craving street food delights, artisanal bites, or global fusion dishes, these events promise something for every palate. This May and June, let your taste buds travel through India's rich foodscape, one festival at a time. Hungry yet? Here's your curated guide to the top food festivals you won't want to miss this season.

Here Are Some Exciting Food Festivals To Attend In May-June 2025

Delhi-NCR:

Marieta Celebrates Cinco De Mayo With A Lavish Fiesta

Cinco De Mayo is all about celebrating Mexican pride, culture, and festive spirit - and this year, Marieta and Don Julio are bringing the celebration to life with a vibrant night of music, cocktails, and energy. Join us for high-energy beats, festive decor, signature Don Julio cocktails, and fun activities that capture the true spirit of Cinco De Mayo. Cinco On with Don Celebrate with signature Don Julio cocktails, live percussion beats, a high-energy DJ set, and festive decor. Dive into fun activities like a hat-making corner, photo ops, and more through the night.





When: Date: Saturday, 3rd May 2025

Where: DLF Two Horizon Center, Gurugram, Haryana





Arts Room and Slink & Bardot team up for the Weekend

Arts Room is teaming up with Mumbai's premium restaurant Slink & Bardot for a collaborative culinary experience that celebrates bold flavours and artistic flair. The specially curated menu features 20 stellar dishes alongside six signature cocktails, each crafted with layered ingredients and regional inspirations.





Guests can expect a fusion of both restaurant's highlights-from Arts Room specialities like the Yellowtail Ceviche, "Teeka" Masala on Toast and Shroom on Pao to popular Slink Avo Toast and Sichuan Fried Chicken. The menu spans small and large plates, marrying global techniques with Indian influences in signature style. Must try mains include Zucchini Hasselback, Oven Roast Chicken and Salmon Mi-Cuit.





The cocktails are no less inventive-look out for the turmeric-infused Paanch, the botanical Gin Slink, and the spicy-savoury Devil's Share, each drink designed to complement the food and the evolving art on display.





Where: Arts Room, Eldeco Centre, New Delhi





When: 2nd, 3rd and 4th May

Photo Credit: Arts Room







Mumbai:

St. Regis Mumbai Presents An Exciting Pop-Up: The Bihar Heritage

Savour an immersive culinary experience, showcasing traditional Bihari delicacies at Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis Mumbai with a sought-after dinner experience on 2nd and 3rd May 2025, and an exclusive Sunday brunch experience on 4th May 2025. The Bihar Heritage features an array of meticulously crafted Bihari specials. The menu features highlights including Sattu Ka Sharbat (A drink made from roasted gram flour, lemon juice, and a hint of spices), Laal Saag Pakoda (Fritters made using red spinach and gram flour), Bhuaari Subzi (A rustic, dish from rural Bihar, made using seasonal mixed greens (saag) and vegetables), Chulha Murgi (Tender chicken pieces marinated with freshly pounded spices is slow roasted over charcoal), Chicken Boti Kabab (Succulent chicken pieces marinated in a blend of traditional Bihari spices, grilled to perfection), Makhana Dal (A combination of lentils and makhana (fox nuts), cooked with mild spices and ghee), Dhuska (A fermented rice and lentil batter poori, deep fried), Tehri (A flavorful one pot rice dish cooked with seasonal vegetables, aromatic spices), Thekua (A deep-fried Bihari cookies made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee), and a lot more.





Where: Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis Mumbai





When: Date: 2nd & 3rd May, 2025





Time: 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm











Sunday Brunch at Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis Mumbai





Date: 4th May 2025





Time: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Photo Credit: St. Regis Mumbai



Uttrakhand:

The Fern Brentwood Resort Brings Rajasthan to the Hills with 'Rangilo Rajasthan'

The Fern Brentwood Resort & Spa, Mussoorie, is all set to paint the Queen of Hills in the vibrant colours of Rajasthan with its upcoming food and culture festival, Rangilo Rajasthan (Colourful Rajasthan). This two-week-long celebration brings the royal flavours, rustic warmth, and colourful traditions of Rajasthan to the hills, offering guests an immersive experience through food, decor, music, and more.





As part of the resort's Festivals of India series, this edition has been curated to transport diners straight to the heart of Rajasthan. From the moment guests step in, they will be welcomed with Rajasthani-style hospitality - complete with colourful turbans, traditional music, themed decor, and signature welcome drinks like chilled Jaljeera and refreshing Aam Panna.





The chefs at The Fern have carefully crafted the menu to present an authentic taste of Rajasthani cuisine. Guests can savour dishes like Dal Baati Churma, the soul of any Rajasthani feast, along with the fiery and flavourful Laal Maas, earthy Ker Sangri, and hearty Gatte ki Sabzi. Delicacies such as Papad ki Sabzi, Rajasthani Kadhi, Govind Gatta Curry, and Sev Tamatar will also be served, accompanied by traditional breads like Missi Roti, Bajra Roti, and Tandoori Rotla. To round off the experience, desserts like Moong Dal Halwa, Malpua, and Ghevar will add the perfect sweet touch.

The festival menu also features authentic street-style flavours with dishes such as Jodhpuri Mirchi Bada, Pyaaz Kachori, and Rajasthani Bhujia, all brought together in an indulgent buffet. With both vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties available, the spread ensures something for every palate.





When: 19th May to 1st June





Where: Kulri, Picture Palace, Mall Rd, The Mall Road, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand 248179

Photo Credit: The Fern Brentwood Resort







All Over India:

Mango Mania Featuring Alphonso Delights Comes To 99 Pancakes

Summer just got a whole lot sweeter! 99 Pancakes is thrilled to launch its Mango Mania Menu, valid till June 30, 2025, at all outlets across India. The newly introduced Mango Menu is a tribute to the luscious, succulent, and tangy flavours of the Alphonso mangoes in an exciting assortment of sweets and drinks all imbued with the spirit of Indian summers. Remaining committed to its tradition of innovation and uniqueness, 99 Pancakes has created this menu to tantalize the taste buds of the guests. Designed to celebrate India's favourite summer fruit, the Mango Menu features Mango Cheesecake Pancake (6 pcs) - ₹190, Mango Cheesecake Pancake (12 pcs) - ₹260, Mango Cheesecake Waffle - ₹200, Tropical Alphonso Shake - ₹280, and Exotic Alphonso Cake - ₹600. From the light, fluffy pancakes stuffed with rich mango cheesecake to the rich, creamy Alphonso shake, each mouthful and drink is a revitalizing, tropical getaway.





For those who like to sip on their desserts, the Tropical Alphonso Shake provides a rich and creamy drink experience, marrying the sweetness of Alphonso mangoes with a silky, smooth texture. The Exotic Alphonso Cake, on the other hand, is a showstopper - a decadent celebration cake with moist sponge layers ideal for special occasions or just indulging in the spirit of the season.





When: Till June 30, 2025





Where: All 99 Pancake outlets across India

Photo Credit: 99 Pancakes