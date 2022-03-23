When it comes to street foods, let's agree, there's enough room for experimentation. If you look around, you will find a countless number of examples where regular, classic food items are given unique (bizarre at times) makeover. Be it Maggi filled golgappa or gulab jamun stuffed paratha, today every second person is trying to do something out-of-the-box for their patrons. While some experiments turn out to be a hit, some draw flaks and criticism. Then there are food innovations that have stories to tell. Take Gujarat's 'Kulhad Pizza', for instance. From the very name we can understand it is pizza served in earthen pot. But did you know, it is also prepared in the same kulhad! That's right.





A food truck vendor from Gujarat, Surat went all desi with pizza - one of Indian's most loved food items. Instead of a regular pizza tray, he uses earthen pots to prepare and sell his pizzas. Wonder why? According to Chirag Kalwani, the pizza maker, it is his way of showing support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vocal for local' campaign.





"During the COVID-19 lockdown, I heard PM Modi talking about 'vocal for local'. I was already running a food truck and hearing that, I thought of supporting the campaign and came up with this idea of making and selling pizza in a 'kulhad'. Customers are liking the innovation with pizza," Chirag Kalwani told ANI, adding," The 'kulhad' pizza has gained popularity in the city".

A customer further said, "This pizza is very tasty and what makes it unique is that it is kind of healthy as there is no bread used in this. Moreover, it is in a kulhad which makes it unique."





