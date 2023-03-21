What's the first thing that pops into your mind when you think of comfort food? For some, it would be a soulful plate of homemade dal chawal. Others would choose a slice of pizza or mac and cheese. But for a certain man on Twitter, the concept of soul food was something on a whole different level. Known as @ceosonson on the micro-blogging platform, he is apparently a rap and hip-hop artist. The Twitter user shared a click of what he called as 'real soul food' and the internet had a tough time understanding what it really was.

Take a look:

The tweet about 'soul food' was posted by the user on March 19. It has raked in over 9.9 million views and 5k quotes and retweets. In the click, we could see a bizarre dish inside a baking tray. The exact ingredients of the dish were difficult to decipher. There seemed to be some kind of meats arranged in the tray along with carrots, potatoes and onions. It was not clear whether the dish had even been cooked or seasoned.





Internet users were left aghast on seeing the strange culinary creation. Several questioned if anyone could make out what the dish actually was. "I've turned my phone around in all angles possible but still can't recognize a single item on this," said a user. Many of them shared their reactions and comments to the 'soul food'. "It looks like an alien crash landed into a garbage heap," said one user while another wrote, "I'm not even sure if this is real food!" "You forgot to cook it," chimed in another one while another wrote, "Looks like someone's torso exploded!"

Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the soul food dish? Do you feel that it was actually delicious? Tell us in the comments.