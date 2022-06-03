The recent instant delivery system has taken the country by storm. While some brands are appreciated for their fast service, some have been criticised majorly. However, the service is in trend today and we can see new brands joining the bandwagon over time. That's right. A Hyderabad-based start-up has launched an instant delivery service in Kolkata. Guess what are they delivering? It's liquor! You heard us. Now, Kolkata is all set to get liquor delivered at their doorsteps in just 10 minutes.





Also Read: Zomato Announces 10-Min Food Delivery; Twitter Reacts





According to a report in PTI, Booozie, the flagship brand of Innovent Technologies Private Limited, has claimed to be India's first 10-minute liquor delivery platform. According to their official statement, online liquor delivery is nothing new in India, "but none have the 10-minute service so far". The statement further reads that the service in Kolkata is launched after receiving approval from West Bengal State Excise Department.





Also Read: Grocery App Zepto Launches 10-Minute Food Delivery Service In Mumbai





"Booozie is a delivery aggregator that picks up liquor from the nearest shop, with 10-minute delivery by using innovative AI which predicts consumer behaviour and order patterns," the brand states, as per the PTI report.

Booozie co-founder and CEO Vivekanand Balijepall further clears the air and states that the brand commits to responsible drinking and have taken all the necessary steps to avoid issues such as "delivery to under-age persons, adulteration, excessive consumption etc.".





What are your thoughts on the concept of online liquor delivery? Do let us know in the comments below or tag us on your tweets on the topic.