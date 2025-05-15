Cheese-laden pizza slices are what we crave during our cheat days. But imagine diving into a pizza with 500 slices of cheese. Incredible, right? A video viral on social media features a pizza maker crafting this extra cheesy delight that only the ultimate cheese lovers may like. Doughtoli, a social media personality known for his pizza-making videos on Instagram, documented the entire recipe in a recent clip that has clocked 2 million views.





The video begins with the chef enthusiastically screaming, “What happens when you put 500 slices of cheese on a pizza? This has gotta be some type of world record.” He then rolls out a thick yet smooth dough on a buttered pan and can be seen layering it with delicious sauces, followed by two types of cheese slices. “So we're gonna take half the cheese, put it on now, and then put it in the oven," he says as he keeps piling cheese slices on top of the pizza.





After baking the pizza for a brief period, the chef says, “This is looking literally insane. And we still have to add so much more cheese,” adding, “I'm one for pushing limits, but this honestly might be a little bit too far this time.”

He yet again layers the half-cooked pizza with fresh slices of cheese and puts it back in the oven a second time. The final looks shows a thich pizza with an incredible amount of cheese all baked. As he enjoys the first slice of the pizza, the molten cheese oozes out from all sides, creating a completely delightful moment for the chef. “It literally tastes like a grilled cheese pizza. I mean, 500 slices of cheese on a pizza. That's just doing it better,” he concluded. Watch the video here.

Photo: Instagram/doughtoli

Social media users seemed divided on this experiment. Take a look at the comments section:





One cheese lover said, “First bite heaven, second bite in heaven.” Another added, “When I ask for extra cheese, this is what I mean.”





Hilariously, a person stated, “Excuse me, sir, is there some pizza in your cheese?” Another said, “The toilet trip after that is gonna be insane!!”





“Any doctor here? Explain the consequences for each bite, please,” read a comment. “That's not cheese, that's poison,” echoed a few.





What do you think of this incredibly cheese-loaded pizza? Share with us in the comments below.