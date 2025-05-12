What is not to love about pizza? Every bite offers the delicious combination of gooey cheese, perfectly baked dough, your favourite juicy meat or crunchy vegetables, aromatic oregano, and that flavourful tomato sauce. Pizza is a crowd favourite, adored by people of all ages and cultures. You can enjoy authentic Italian pizzas at local cafes, experiment with your own humble version at home, or stick to the ever-reliable pizza home delivery while watching your favourite show. Since almost everyone around you is a pizza fan, you need that extra passion to call yourself the biggest pizza lover ever. Think you can make the cut? Let's find out.

Here Are 7 Signs Only True Pizza Lovers Can Relate To:

1. Your Birthday Party Always Has Pizza

Pizza party is undoubtedly the best party.Photo: Pexels

Forget cake, is there pizza? If you love pizza more than any other dish, your birthday celebration is incomplete without this iconic dish. Your outfit and fashion choices may change over the years, but your taste for pizza would be evident at all your birthday parties.

2. You Have Eaten A Monster Pizza

You cannot call yourself a pizza lover until you have eaten a pizza as big as a coffee table. The idea of devouring a giant pizza is like a dream come true, and now, with so many enormous pizzas readily available, any serious pizza lover must have tried it by now.





3. You Prefer Pizza Dates Over Coffee Dates

Couple enjoying pizza together.Photo: Pexels

Coffee? Alright. Pizza? Absolute soulmate! Nothing makes you happier than finding a fellow pizza enthusiast to share your love for 'za. Rather than planning a date at a coffee shop, you prefer going to a place where you can certainly order a hot, fresh pizza. You would not even mind judging your date based on their favourite pizza toppings.

4. You Have Pizza Merchandise Around You

You cannot be called the ultimate pizza lover unless you own at least one pizza-themed item - it could be a notebook cover, a t-shirt, a cushion cover, or even a fridge magnet. Your love for pizza extends beyond eating the dish, and you enjoy expressing your passion to everyone who knows you.

5. You Dream Of Going To Italy

"I'm in love. I'm in a relationship with my pizza," says Julia Roberts in 'Eat Pray Love' while enjoying pizza in Italy.Photo:Instagram

A true pizza lover always dreams of tasting the original pizza from Italy. Travelling to Italy to enjoy the freshest and most authentic Neapolitan and Pala pizzas should be on your bucket list. Sure, sightseeing and capturing great pictures are important, but the most exciting part will always be eating pizza every day until you board that flight back home.

6. You Are The Crust Expert

By now, your love for pizza has turned you into an expert. You are well-versed in all types of pizza crusts, the best kind of cheese, different cooking methods, and the best pizza joints in your town. You are the expert and would not hesitate to show off your knowledge - over a slice of pizza, of course.





7. There's Nothing Better Than Leftover Pizza

A slice of leftover pizza can delight a true pizza fan.Photo: Pexels

Discarding leftover pizza is a crime you would never commit. You take your pizza seriously and enjoy eating leftovers. Since you may not even have any leftovers, you might just order a little extra and revel in the sight of leftover pizza in your fridge the next morning.





Bonus Point: If you are reading this article while eating pizza or have ordered one today, you are already a step ahead of the rest.





How many of these pizza lover traits do you have? Share with us in the comments below.