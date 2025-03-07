Ever seen wildlife in the kitchen? We bet your answer is a big no. And that is exactly why you can not miss this video that is taking the internet by storm. With over 100 million views, this clip is pure chaos and creativity rolled into one. So, what's the buzz all about? A man making chai in his kitchen – sounds normal, right? But here is the twist – he is doing it in the company of a snake and a chameleon. Yes, you read that right. The video kicks off with a snake chilling on a kitchen shelf, right next to a white marble slab. Meanwhile, a man, casually carrying a chameleon on his shoulder, stands nearby. He suddenly throws a knife at the marble piece, and to our surprise, it sticks right in.





And then begins the wildest chai-making adventure ever. The man takes a small bowl of water, covers it with a thin white cloth, and secures it with rubber bands. On top of this, he piles tea leaves, sugar, cinnamon sticks, cardamom and ginger. The bowl then goes into a pan filled halfway with water, which is set to heat on the stove. Meanwhile, milk is boiled separately. Once ready, he removes the cloth, revealing a perfectly infused chai concentrate, which he then mixes with the hot milk.

In the end, the man takes a sip. The text on the video reads, “POV: How to impress a chai lover.”

While this style of making chai is unique, the brief appearance of the chameleon and snake stole the spotlight. The viral video has clocked more than 100 million views. Take a look at the comments section:





A user wrote, “Bhai tera kitchen hai ya amazon rainforest? [Bro, is this your kitchen or the Amazon rainforest?]”





Another one added, “I was normal until I saw that snake.”





“Who noticed a chameleon and a snake?” asked many.





Someone said, “You ain't chai lover. ..you are a reptile lover.”





“Day 99 of why you have a snake in the kitchen,” read a LOL comment.





What do you think about this unusual chai-making video? Share with us in the comments.