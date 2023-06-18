Mangoes are indeed the pride of the country. Sweet, juicy and delicious - we cannot get enough of mangoes during summer season. There is something about 'aam' that makes it the perfect addition to our summer spread. It comes as no surprise that there are so many different mango varieties and variations available all over the country. We celebrate the mango in all its forms, which is what a recent viral video proves as well. In a video shared on Twitter, we could see a mango-eating contest being organised in Bihar. Take a look at the clip here:

The contest was a part of the state-level mango festival in Patna, Bihar. There were different varieties of mango on display in the two day mango festival cum competition held at Gyan Bhawan. The Directorate of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture organised the competition and events in Patna that continued for three days till June 18.





The mango eating contest, meanwhile, was held in Bettiah area in West Champaran in Bihar. 'Aam Khaao Inaam Paao' was the tagline of the contest. In the video shared by AIR News, we could see multiple contestants trying their hands at eating mangoes quickly within a given timeline. They all were using their hands to finish off the juicy fruit and they had a plate full of mangoes to finish before they won the prize.





A number of exotic mango varieties were also on display at the festival. Take a look at some of the clicks here:

Meanwhile, this is not the only mango festival from the country which has gone viral. Recently, a festival organised in Siliguri had some interesting varieties of mangoes on display. They also showcased the most expensive mango variety, Miyazaki mango, priced at Rs. 2.75 lakh per kg. Click here to read more about this story.