Indians love street food, but are you too accustomed to addressing the shop owner as "bhaiya"? That's because most street-side shops and carts - whether serving golgappas, pav bhaji, or chicken tikkas - are typically run by men. However, with urban youth stepping into the street food scene, the narrative is changing. One such entrepreneur going viral on social media is 25-year-old Sanchi, who runs Aman Fish N Chick in Gurugram.





In one of her viral Instagram videos, Sanchi shares that she completed hotel management from the Oberoi Group and then decided to open her own shop. Along with her team, she handles cooking, management, and food service.





Specialising in Old Delhi-style dishes like Chicken Changezi and Mutton Rada, the humble shop has gained popularity on social media and is a go-to spot for non-vegetarian lovers in Gurugram seeking spicy, flavourful snacks and gravies.

As Sanchi shares, all the food is cooked in mustard oil and desi ghee for maximum flavour. The shop is also known for its melt-in-the-mouth Seekh Kebab and Chapli Kebab.





Vegetarians can try Paneer Malai Tikka, Kaali Mirch Chaap, Tandoori Chaap, and Paneer Tikka.











Take a look at the comments section:





"A yummy chaap melts in your mouth and fixes heartbreak," wrote one foodie. Another added, "Wow, that looks so yummy, my mouth is watering."





One user appreciated her efforts, writing, "Hard work pays off." Another commented, "Wow, what a gravy-looks tempting." A viewer said, "Such a talented chef, food is amazing. All the best to you."

Where: Sushant Lok-2, Huda Market Rd, Sector-55, Gurugram, Haryana

When: 7 PM to 11 PM