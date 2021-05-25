Actress, TV show judge, host, entrepreneur and fitness icon, Shilpa Shetty wears many hats with ease. The 45-year-old is also a mother of two, and even though her work commitments may keep her on her toes, she always manages to make time for her kids and sometimes give us a peek into their lives too. Shilpa has always been very private about her kids, this is why she rarely posts about them on her social media, where she is otherwise very active. Monday was one such rare day where she posted a video of her kids sitting in their backyard enjoying some fresh coconut water. The video features little Viaan (9) holding a coconut pierced with a steel straw, he tends over to his little sister Samisha (1), if she wants some of it. He then takes out his straw and tries to pour some drops of the coconut water into her little mouth from the other end of the steel straw. Adorable, right?





Shilpa shared the cute video on occasion of 'Brother's Day'. "Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!). I've had rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt

Priceless!! Happy Brother's Day", her caption read.





Many of Shilpa's friends and colleagues from the industry replied to the video. "Awwww", wrote her sister Shamita Shetty, "How adorable", read Neelam Kothari's comment. "Toooo cute", said Farah Khan.