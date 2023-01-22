Parathas are undoubtedly one of the most loved breakfast options in North India. This flatbread is usually made of whole wheat flour (atta), water, salt and ghee or oil. And the best part is that there's no limit when it comes to experimenting with parathas. You can relish them as is or even stuff them with flavourful mixtures such as aloo, paneer, gobhi and so on. We Indians love this flatbread so much that you'll find different varieties in different parts of the country. Recently, a video of a street food vendor making a unique type of paratha has gone viral on the internet. It is called 'Pitai Paratha'.





An Instagram page called 'foodfatafat' posted a video of this unique creation and called it pitai paratha. In the clip, we can see a street vendor beating a large paratha with all his might. He repeatedly hits it to make it soft and fluffier. As per @foodfatafat, the man sells this paratha in Kolkata, West Bengal. Take a look at the viral video here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has amassed over 36.8M views, 882K likes and thousands of comments. Internet users were stunned by the way the man beat up the paratha and came up with hilarious reactions in the comments section. Check out some of the comments below:







"Paratha be like mujse kya galti ho gyi sahib (What mistake did I make sir).







"Someone call the bread police; a flatbread has been assaulted and murdered."







"Don't play with your food."







"When you wanted to become a "dhobi" but your parents forcefully joined you in cooking to become a chef."







"Why would you ruin such a thing?"







What did you think of the viral video? Would you try this unique paratha? Do let us know in the comments below.