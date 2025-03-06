Food, travel and a dash of adventure - Sarah Todd knows how to keep us hooked. The Australian celebrity chef is on a flavour-packed journey across India at present. Now, she has found several hidden culinary treasures. Her latest route? The beautiful 'Seven Sisters' in Northeast India. It includes Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. In her latest Instagram post, instead of a luxury dining experience or popular eatery, she shared a clip of a rather small breakfast spot by the road. In the video, we see her wearing an orange sweater and standing at a makeshift food stall. She has a plate of fluffy pooris, some daal in a bowl and a cup of tea in front of her. Along with herself, she also shows us several children and customers eating. We get a glimpse of some children dunking tiny bites of their pooris in the tea to eat.

Also Read: Sarah Todd Reveals Her Favourite Indian Comfort Food, Go-To Ingredient And More

"I'm starving and we just found this cute little spot. It is bustling. There are so many people here having puri, chai and butter daal. I'm super excited. Looks delicious. It's being made fresh in the kitchen," Sarah says in the video. She shows several people sitting and preparing fresh food in a small kitchen. We also get a close up of crispy-looking pooris being deep fried in a large frying pan.

"I was just talking to one of the gentlemen here and he said that this is the spot that they come to for breakfast every single morning so I think it's going to be good," she adds. Then she takes a bite and says, "Fresh poori. Oh, steaming hot."

As she starts eating her breakfast, she explains, "Taking a look from the kids. They've been dunking the chai into the chai so I'm gonna give that a go. Oh, that's a good combo. Amazing. That is beautiful poori. Crispy, fresh, delicious. Really love it with the chai. Great combo. That is the best way to cure my hunger on a really long road trip."

Also Read: Watch: Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd Enjoys Kalari Kulcha AKA 'Mozzarella Of Jammu'

The caption read, "A Journey Through the Seven Sisters. This road trip through Northeast India has been a dream for so long, and now that I'm actually doing it—I don't know whether to be emotional or just completely in awe. The landscapes, the people, the food… and let's be real, the never-ending winding roads have tested my motion sickness like never before. After an 8-hour drive, I finally stopped at this tiny roadside gem for breakfast—steaming hot poori, chai, and dal, served up with the kind of warmth that makes you feel at home, even when you're miles away. No big signs, no fancy menu—just locals gathering here every morning like clockwork, probably watching me struggle to eat gracefully after being half-asleep in the car."

Watch it here:

In the end, the chef made sure to mention that this trip had been everything she had hoped for and more. "If you've explored the Northeast, drop your must-visit spots below- I'm determined to see (and eat) it all," she asks her viewers.

Also Read: Chef Sarah Todd Shares Unique Recipe For Bhel Puri, Tried It Yet?

Have you ever tried the iconic poori and chai combo? Tell us if you's prefer plain sweet chai or kadak masala chai with your crispy pooris.