The crunch of puffed rice, the tingle of spices and the lip-smacking taste of chutney may all seem familiar to us thanks to the healthy dose of street food we have all grown up to. But if there has to be one favourite dish across age groups, it can only be the yummy Bhel Puri. The delicious snack that rules the hearts of many Indians, is a winner with chefs too. Australian chef Sarah Todd, who owns and runs two restaurants in Goa and Mumbai, loves the Bhel Puri as a healthy afternoon snack. The 2014 Masterchef Australia contestant is a fan of Indian cuisine and had proved it when she cooked aloo-gobi on the show.





It looks like the chef has now taken a fancy towards Bhel Puri and has given us all a reason to drool over it. Sarah Todd's latest Instagram post shows a delectable bowl of the snack. Along with it, she wrote, "When reaching for that afternoon snack, I have the perfect healthy alternative. My version of the Indian street food Bhel Puri, a refreshing snack that tingles all the taste buds. It's flavoursome, easy to digest and vegan too!"





Bhel Puri is a popular Indian snack which is healthy and vegan-friendly.

How does Sarah recommend we rustle up a perfect bowl of Bhel Puri? Here's her take on the dish and it's super easy.

Ingredients:

1 cup puffed rice

1 tsp crushed and roasted peanuts

2 tsp chopped red onion

2 tsp chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp shredded iceberg lettuce

1 tsp fresh coriander

2 tsp lime juice

2 tsp dried raisins

1 tsp date tamarind chutney

1 tsp sriracha or preferred chilli sauce

Chaat masala to taste

Method:

The first step requires mixing all the ingredients the right way. Take a bowl, preferably a large mixing bowl. Pour the ingredients into the bowl. Then drizzle tamarind chutney and pour sriracha on the mixture. Squeeze lime juice for an added tangy flavour. Don't forget to sprinkle chaat masala to send the taste buds into an electrifying shock. Toss it all until properly mixed. For the finishing touch, add chopped herbs or a few sprigs of coriander leaves on top. The delicious and light snack is ready.

Watch the full video by Sarah Todd here:

Prepare this easy recipe to add zest to boring afternoons or to simply pep up your evenings with friends and family. What did you think of the recipe by Sarah Todd? Tell us in the comments below.