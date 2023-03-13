South Korean band BTS has become immensely popular all over the world. The seven-member boy band is known for producing a blend of Korean and western pop music that is quite energetic and catchy. And fans don't leave any chance to shower love on their favourite pop stars. Recently, BTS member Min Yoon-gi aka SUGA celebrated his 30th birthday on March 9. One of his fans has taken the internet by storm by painting a beautiful portrait of the rapper on a cookie. Netizens were left spellbound by this marvellous piece of art.





The video was shared by an Instagram page that goes by the name 'chocography'. In the clip, we can see a person creating SUGA's face on a cookie. On the cut-out, they carefully fill in the colours using various frostings. They also add minute details to make the cookie look perfect. "Happy Yoongi Day! I finally leave you the process of this cookie from @agustd that you had liked a lot," read the caption of the post. Watch the full video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 154K views, 14K likes and hundreds of comments. Internet users were quite impressed with this clip and lauded the cookie artist for their exceptional skills. Some people also expressed that it would be illegal to eat such a beautiful cookie. Check out some of the reactions below:





"This deserves to be in a museum or something because that is a work of ART."





"It will feel illegal to eat this."





"This is so incredible. You're amazing."





"You're absolutely incredible."





"How beautiful. Congratulations to those who made this beautiful work of art. You rocked it."





"Wow, amazing art! I love the details."







What do you think of this video? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.







